KITCHENER -- Golfers in Waterloo Region are taking advantage of a stretch of temperatures approaching record highs this week.

Ariss Valley Golf and Country Club had plenty out on the links taking advantage of the warmer weather on Friday. The club expects to be busy all weekend.

The club plans to stay open as long as it can, only closing when it snows. The course closed for one day last weekend following a brief snowfall, but has let golfers onto the course every other day since it was allowed to reopen in May.

The warmer temperatures mean business is still booming, even with a lack of tournaments and indoor events this year. The warm fall is also helping the business recover from a drop in business earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The golf club is forecasting a busy weekend as temperatures are expected to stay in the high teens.

"We will stay open again and will see temperatures stay in the pluses, possibly around six or seven degrees after Tuesday, and certainly that'll be good enough weather to play some golf," said Mark Grainger, golf pro and instructor at the club.

Above-seasonal temperatures are expected to last into late November.