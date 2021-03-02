KITCHENER -- A revival is planned for the chapel inside of Kitchener City Hall as its longtime owner retires and a new one takes over.

During this transition, Pat Fretwell reflects on a long career running The Wedding Belle Chapel in downtown Kitchener,

“It was my dream to become the business owner, so that was a real delight for myself,” she said.

Fretwell has officiated weddings for more than 6,000 couples over the past 20 years.

“It's exciting to see the bride walk down the aisle and the couple's eyes meet when they get to the top of the aisle,” she explained.

Although this past year fewer couples made that journey. Typically, more than 400 couples normally tie the knot each year. That dropped to about 250 in 2020.

With a new wedding season around the corner, Fretwell is handing over the reins and the lease to Jeff Maeck, a longtime officiant that she handpicked.

“The more we talked about it, the more excited I got about the prospect of coming in here and being able to be a part of so many weddings, and not just so many weddings but so many local couples, that was a really big draw for me,” said Maeck.

He has big plans for the space, including a full rebrand and renovations.

“It's going to have a fresh look. It's going to have a new name as well, that new name is going to be The DTK Chapel, very fitting for where we are in downtown Kitchener.”

A moment that is bittersweet for Fretwell.

“I put my heart and soul into this for that many years, 25 years, and now it's sort of stopping,” she said. “But I do wish the new owner all the very best.”

Maeck says work is set to get underway at the chapel later this month and reopen in mid-April.