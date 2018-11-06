

CTV Kitchener





Several goats were almost the cause of a collision early on Monday morning.

Norfolk County OPP was called to Concession 2 in Townsend around 12:15 a.m. for reports of numerous goats running in the roadway.

The driver reported that they had almost struck the goats on the road.

Police determined that the roads had managed their way onto the roadway from a farm nearby.

The animals were removed from the roadway between Cockshutt Road and Villa Nova Road.

They were returned to their owner, and no injuries occurred as a result.