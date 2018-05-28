Featured
Goat struck and killed by vehicle
An OPP cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 3:22PM EDT
A goat is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Norfolk County.
According to the OPP, the goat was struck and killed by a vehicle on Jenkins Road near the community of Scotland, south of Brantford, around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
The vehicle was not damaged and its driver was not injured.
Police say drivers should remember to be aware of the possibility they will encounter animals while on the road.