

CTV Kitchener





A goat is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Norfolk County.

According to the OPP, the goat was struck and killed by a vehicle on Jenkins Road near the community of Scotland, south of Brantford, around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was not damaged and its driver was not injured.

Police say drivers should remember to be aware of the possibility they will encounter animals while on the road.