A 4:50 p.m. GO Train express trip from Union Station in Toronto to Kitchener will be coming back into service starting on Feb. 13.

The trip will depart from platforms 11 and 12 at Union, provide nearly 2,000 seats, and arrive in Kitchener at 6:46 p.m.

In a statement, GO Transit says they know their recent schedule changes didn’t work for customers.

GO states that to put this additional train into service, changes to the 4:04 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 5:02 p.m. trips from Union will also take effect on Feb. 13.

Some trains on Kitchener and other lines will use different platforms.