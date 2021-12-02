GO Train service between London and Kitchener to resume Friday afternoon

A freight train derailment on Thursday has paused GO Train service between London and Kitchener.

A Metrolinx spokesperson told CTV News a CN freight train derailed at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

However, the CN train has since been re-railed and GO Train service is expected to resume Friday afternoon said a Metrolinx spokesperson in an update.

A few rail cars were reported to be on the ground, and no injuries were reported.

The freight line is used by Metrolinx for GO Train service on the recently extended Kitchener line, between London and Kitchener.

On Twitter, Go Transit reported that buses will be used on Friday morning to take passengers from London, St. Marys and Stratford to the Kitchener GO station.