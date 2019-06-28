Featured
GO gets wedged underneath bus terminal overpass
Damage to the overpass at the Charles Street terminal in Kitchener. (June 28, 2019)
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 1:25PM EDT
A GO bus driver got themselves into a tight spot on Friday.
They were driving through the Charles Street terminal in downtown Kitchener when they misjudged the clearing distance under the overpass.
The bus became wedged underneath.
The terminal was closed until it could be removed and towed away.
Police say no one was hurt.