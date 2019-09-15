

CTV Kitchener





Approximately 49,000 GM workers in the United States have vowed to strike Sunday just before midnight.

The action is in response to the breakdown of contract talks.

“This is our last resort,” says Terry Dittes, Vice-President of United Auto Workers (UAW). “It represents great sacrifice and great courage on the part of our members, and all of us.”

The UAW’s contract with General Motors expired yesterday.

Union leaders claim the two sides are far apart on several major issues including wages, health care, temporary employees and job security.

GM released a statement saying it has already offered “best in class wages and benefits”, a payout for every employee after the new contract is ratificatied, and promised new investments and jobs in some existing factories.

While no Canadian workers will be participating, it’s expected the strike action will affect operations north of the border that source parts from the U.S.

Unifor Canada supports the UAW as they pursue a “fair contract settlement.”

In a statement released Sunday they say: “Collective agreements between Unifor, representing Canadian GM workers, and General Motors will expire in September 2020 and September 2021. Negotiations with GM on behalf of Canadian autoworkers will commence next year.”

-- With files from The Associated Press