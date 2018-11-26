

CTV Kitchener





The General Motors plant in Ingersoll that builds the Chevrolet Equinox will not be impacted by the Oshawa plant closing.

Workers say today’s announcement does not impact them in Ingersoll and the company says operations at the Cami plant are going well.

The union is echoing the company’s claim and say due to retirements they anticipate more hiring’s in the future.

The plant is 30-years-old and many workers who started there are now preparing to end their careers.

About 300 workers on layoff are expected to return early next year.

With reporting from Krista Simpson