KITCHENER -- Globe Studios, a location providing affordable studios for artists, is asking the Region of Waterloo to be eligible for a tax break.

The building is not currently eligible for a tax rebate. Coun. Tom Galloway said the current policy does not allow artist studios to be eligible for a tax rebate because they rent out space to artists and are therefore considered a commercial entity.

Isabella Stefanescu, director of Globe Studios, presented to council on Tuesday. Stefanescu asked council to provide some sort of tax rebate.

She said they want to be treated as an organization that provides services by operating as a creative arts and culture hub.

Galloway argued the studio should be eligible, as he feels it provides a charitable service to artists.

Administration will now develop a report looking at the implications of making a change.