Global day of action march in Waterloo for Iranian executions

Dozens of people in Waterloo joined many across the world by marching to raise awareness of recent executions in Iran.

The association of families of PS752 victims, the plane shown down by Iran's Islamic revolutionary guard, are calling for greater awareness to the recent execution of three Iranians.

Walks of the same nature took place all over the world Saturday.

The event is the latest installment of the 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement, which was spawned out of the protests in Iran that were in response to actions by the so-called morality police.

"The process has slowed down a little bit in Iran," said Waterloo event organizer Bashir Sadjad. "We've seen this recent wave of executions as a way of the government to try to intimidate people not to come out again."

Organizers are calling on the Canadian government to intervene in hopes that the ongoing executions will soon end.