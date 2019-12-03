KITCHENER -- Following the frenzied shopping of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, local charitable organizations are encouraging people to give back to the community.

Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, Giving Tuesday is the opening day of the giving season.

As a result, United Way Waterloo Region Communities (UWWRC) is matching every donation it receives today through the generosity of an anonymous donor.

The dollars collected by UWWRC will go directly to towards the addressing addiction fund, which was established in 2018 to combat the local opioid crisis.

This year, the Food Bank of Waterloo Region is calling on the community to participate in the 24 hours of giving campaign.

The organization's goal is to provide 1,500 food hampers for people in the region struggling to put food on the table.

This year for #GivingTuesdayWR, we’ve launched #24HoursofGiving! Volunteer, Amanda Stanzel, gives "so others aren't hungry.” https://t.co/XSP9kbOhEm. Will you help us raise 1,500 healthy hampers today? Donate at https://t.co/S6k80osdPv. #FeedWR #KWAwesome — The Food Bank of WR (@FoodBankWatReg) December 3, 2019

For those not in a position to donate, Giving Tuesday Waterloo Region is reminding residents that there are many ways to give back.

People are encouraged to help by running food and clothing drives, giving blood, spreading kindness and celebrating generosity in all of its forms.