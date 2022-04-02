'Gives us an understanding': Vigil for children killed in Ukraine held in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

A vigil at the Centre in the Square in Kitchener was held on Saturday, as local community members lit candles as part of a display representing the number of children killed in the fighting between Ukraine and Russia.

The display of 145 kids, items including shoes, car seats and stuffed animals, was put together at the centre’s front steps. Each item is meant to represent a child killed in the conflict.

“I came today to support the cause for the orphans in Ukraine, and to support the families who have lost their children,” said attendee Claudia Griebenow.

A vigil in Kitchener in honour of children who have died during the invasion of Ukraine. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (Apr. 2, 2022)

Griebenow brought a car seat to the vigil after hearing stories of the item being left behind by fleeing families in Ukraine.

“The carrier is to symbolize that some of these children didn't make it across,” Griebenow said.

Event organizers placed a poster with the number ‘145’ in the middle of the display, but soon after they had to edit it with a pen to ‘148’ after finding out more children had died.

“We printed out this 145 on a piece of paper and today it's 148," said organizer Oleksii Sherepenko. "This is the statistics that keeps coming in. We understand it'll be much more.”

Organizers said the number of deaths is likely much higher, but a lack of communication is keeping them from confirming it.

Despite the numbers changing, Sherepenko said the display helps keep the impact of the fighting top of mind.

“It gives us an understanding of how many people have lost their lives,” said Sherepenko.

The display was cleaned up following the event, but organizers are planning other events to continue representing the number of children killed in the war.

“I think that we will keep on to this action. We will repeat it,” Sherepenko said.

A vigil in Kitchener in honour of children who have died during the invasion of Ukraine. (Courtesy of City of Kitchener) (Apr. 2, 2022)

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic attended the event an says, as more people flee Ukraine, he’s encouraging his community to do what they can to welcome others.

“I know they’re going to be looking for people to open up their homes or spaces for people to live temporarily and longer term, employers who might be willing to employ people and so on," said Vrbanovic. "So, asking the community to start thinking about that and being ready to assist as necessary."

Vrbanovic said he and other municipal leaders are busy working with local community groups to continue finding ways to help anyone fleeing Ukraine and landing in Waterloo Region.