Girls sprayed with noxious substance in Elmira

Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of incidents involving a group of young people in Elmira.

In a media release, police said three altercations involving the same individuals occurred on Wednesday.

Around 7 p.m., a youth was assaulted by a group of youths, police said. The victim suffered minor physical injuries.

Soon after, the group approached two girls in the area of First Street West and Flamingo Drive and sprayed them with a noxious substance. The girls were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Then, around 9 p.m., the group approached a home on Flamingo Drive. They fled the area when confronted by adults.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.