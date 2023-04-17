A Milton man, who’s a girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, is facing sex assault charges involving a youth.

The Halton Regional Police Service arrested Stephen Jones, 60, on Friday.

Jones is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a youth.

Police said he works as a girls softball coach in both Kitchener and Guelph, and may have also previously coached in Halton.

In a media release, police said they believed there may be additional victims.

They’re asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police added that there is “no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault” and victims are encouraged to report it to authorities.