

CTV Kitchener





As families prepare to send kids back to school, one Kitchener household was devoting its Monday to helping others.

Clara Zeidler-Sproul was outside her home on Pandora Avenue North selling lemonade and cookies the day before going back to school.

The youngster’s efforts were not for extra spending money, however.

Zeidler-Sproul was raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“I just wanted to do something to help people that have cancer, so that maybe they get a chance to get cured of it,” she said.

Her family has a history of cancer, and that was in part her inspiration to spend her last day of summer holiday fundraising.

They chose Monday specifically in order to capitalize on families returning home from holidays.