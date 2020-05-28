KITCHENER -- Brantford police say they've found and verified the well-being of a young girl seen wandering in the city.

The girl, who police had previously said was between the ages of 10 and 12, had been spotted walking near the area of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Shellard Lane at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers were notified about the incident by a concerned citizen.

Police had said that they had not received a missing person’s report for the girl, but were looking to verify her identity and check on her wellbeing.

On Friday afternoon, officials say "her well-being has now been verified."

They didn't provide any other details about the circumstances, but thanked the public for their help and concern.