Girl killed in Woolwich tractor crash
A young girl is dead following a collision involving a tractor in Woolwich Township.
Emergency crews were called to a property in the area of Sandy Hills Drive and Arthur Street around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.
Police say a tractor driver was reversing and struck a young child.
The girl was taken to an out-of-region hospital and later pronounced dead.
The 41-year-old driver of the tractor was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
