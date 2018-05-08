

CTV Kitchener





A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly causing a disturbance at Brantford General Hospital and attacking police officers outside the building.

Brantford police say they were called to the hospital just after midnight Tuesday because of a group of girls who were “causing problems in the waiting area” and refused to leave.

They say responding officers found the girls to be “loud, obnoxious and swearing,” and ordered them to leave the hospital.

One of the girls allegedly resumed her screaming outside the hospital, then kicked and bit the police officers who were trying to deal with her.

A 14-year-old Brantford girl has been charged with causing a disturbance and assaulting police.