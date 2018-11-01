Featured
Girl, four, injured by dog while trick-or-treating
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 1:11PM EDT
A four-year-old girl suffered a serious face injury from a dog on Halloween night.
It happened in Port Dover at approximately 6:12 p.m.
Police said they received the call by a concerned parent, who said the dog was an English bulldog.
They determined that she was trick-or-treating with her parents when they attended a residence.
A dog reportedly ran from the front door and jumped on the girl, causing what police called a serious non-life-threatening injury to her face.
Police said it appeared that the dog’s claws caused the injury.
The girl was taken to local hospital and later transferred to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit was notified, and the dog was to be quarantined for the next 10 days.