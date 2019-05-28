

CTV Kitchener





A child has died after she was critically injured in a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga last week.

The crash happened on Thursday, when an SUV and a transport truck collided near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

A four-year-old girl was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Another child, two, and the driver of the vehicle were removed from the vehicle, which flipped, and taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

Provincial police say the four-year-old girl was taken off of life support on Monday.

No charges have been laid to this point. It’s not clear what caused the crash or who was at fault.