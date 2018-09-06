

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an attempted robbery involving a young girl in Kitchener.

A man allegedly approached her Wednesday morning while she was walking to Courtland Avenue Public School.

The student says she was grabbed, and the man attempted to steal her school bag and phone.

According to the school's prinicipal, the girl was able to get away but was briefly followed by the man until she reached school property.

The man is described as white, in his 40s, and bald. He was wearing dark clothing and a spacer earring.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.