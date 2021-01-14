KITCHENER -- When five-year-old Tatum McCall had to choose a community hero for a class project, the young student chose her aunt, a nurse at Grand River Hospital.

The class presentation was about the hero and their place of work. McCall chose her family member Samantha Mason.

"This is a school project and I had to do it for school that is a community helper and a hero and I chose my aunt," the girl said in a video of her presentation.

McCall also built a detailed replica of the hospital in Kitchener, with doorways to different departments including emergency, x-ray and COVID-19.

The hospital shared the video on its Twitter page on Wednesday.

"Well done, Tatum!" the post read in part.