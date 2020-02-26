KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a driver, who stopped to offer a young girl a ride on Wednesday.

Officers say around 8:30 a.m. a young girl was walking in the area of Hidden Valley Road when a small, older model, four-door sedan pulled up beside her.

The driver spoke with the girl, offering her a ride to a nearby mall.

The driver is described as being a white woman with an accent, around 50-years-old with a thin build, light brown hair, and wearing a grey knitted sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.