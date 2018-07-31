

CTV Kitchener





A young girl is dead following a collision northwest of London on Monday.

Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Nairn Road and McEwen Drive around 4:15 p.m. near the community of Bowood.

A 7-year-old girl was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but she died in hospital. The driver of that vehicle was also transported to hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Five people in another vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of the girl until next of kin is notified.

Provincial police say they are still investigating but expect charges will be laid.