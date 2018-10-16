

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are searching for a teenage girl.

Emily Leighton, 16, was last seen in the Bridgeport area of Waterloo, police said.

That was on Oct. 15.

She is described as five feet four inches tall and thin with blonde hair.

Police said in a tweet that she may be in the Cambridge area.

They also said there was concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.