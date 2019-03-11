Featured
Girl, 14, missing with concern for wellbeing
Shaeylae Ford-Banks, 14, was last seen in Brantford around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. (Source: Brantford Police Service)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 12:41PM EDT
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing and police are concerned for her wellbeing.
Police say Shaeylae Ford-Banks, who goes by the name Emma, was last seen on North Park Street in Brantford early on Monday at around 5:20 a.m. Police say she may now be in another city.
She is described as five feet two inches tall, 108 lbs with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes. She may have been wearing red-framed glasses.
Ford-Banks was last seen wearing a black, waist-length jacket. Police believe she met up with an unknown male who was seen wearing an orange hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.