A 14-year-old girl has gone missing and police are concerned for her wellbeing.

Police say Shaeylae Ford-Banks, who goes by the name Emma, was last seen on North Park Street in Brantford early on Monday at around 5:20 a.m. Police say she may now be in another city.

She is described as five feet two inches tall, 108 lbs with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes. She may have been wearing red-framed glasses.

Ford-Banks was last seen wearing a black, waist-length jacket. Police believe she met up with an unknown male who was seen wearing an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.