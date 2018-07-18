

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are searching for 14-year-old Marissa Joyce.

She was last seen on Strange Street in Kitchener on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

She is described as five feet four inches and 120 pounds, with chin-length brown hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

Police said in a tweet that there was concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call police at (519) 570-9777.