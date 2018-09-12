

CTV Kitchener





The Norfolk County OPP detachment is seeking public assistance after a teenage girl was reported missing.

Lily Patricia Graves, 13, left her residence on Main Street in Delhi around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Police were contacted by a concerned parent to report their daughter missing.

Her parents had become concerned with her safety when she didn’t return home.

She is described as white, average build with red curly hair.

She was wearing a purple tank top and jean shorts.

The OPP has asked that anyone with information contact them or Crime Stoppers.