Girl, 12, dies after Brant County crash
A 12-year-old girl has died following a crash in Brant County last week.
Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on Oakland Road on Feb. 11. At the time, police said four people were hospitalized after the crash, two with life-threatening injuries.
A release from OPP on Thursday said Sierra Beverly, 12, died after she was taken to hospital. Another person remains in critical condition.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or recorded video from a dash or security camera, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Ottawa police pledge action 'in the coming days' as protests head into 4th straight weekend
Workers have installed new fencing in front of Parliament as Ottawa police say actions to remove 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from the city's downtown core will happen within days.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Biden: 'Every indication' Russia prepared to attack Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden warned Thursday that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days, and the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was expelled as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades.
How American cash for Canada protests could sway U.S. politics
The Canadians who have disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks have been cheered and funded by American right-wing activists and conservative politicians who also oppose vaccine mandates and the country's liberal leader.
Canada wins Olympic hockey gold after defeating rival U.S.
Team Canada has won women's hockey gold after defeating the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The Canadian women's hockey team defeated the defending Olympic champions 3-2.
Shcherbakova wins figure skating gold as Valieva collapses
Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women's figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the medals after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics.
Unvaccinated truckers delivering vaccines, COVID-19 devices exempt from border rules
Unvaccinated truckers bringing COVID-19 vaccines and medical devices into Canada to combat the pandemic are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements at the border, a government order says.
Ontario hospitals keeping mandatory vaccination for staff, some for visitors
Vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and other public settings in Ontario may soon be lifting, but mandates for staff and even visitors in some hospitals will likely be in place much longer.
Watch the heated exchanges in the House that got MPs scolded by the Speaker
Members of Parliament were reprimanded for using 'inflammatory' language during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as tensions mount amid the ongoing trucker protests.
London
-
Police seize crystal meth during traffic stop in Sarnia, Ont.
Two Sarnia, Ont. residents have been charged with drug trafficking after an early morning traffic stop.
-
London, Ont. track ties to upcoming Olympic bobsleigh races
There will be strong rooting interest from southwestern Ontario when two-woman Olympic Bobsleigh event begins Friday .
-
Messy weather ahead: Winter storm warning in effect for region
A special weather statement is in effect for southern Ontario Thursday into Friday.
Windsor
-
Man convicted of murdering a Windsor mom seeks appeal
Lawyers for Jitesh Bhogal have applied to appeal his first degree murder conviction in the death of a Windsor woman.
-
Two people die after house fire in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent fire officials say two people have died after a house fire in Wallaceburg Thursday morning.
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected.
Barrie
-
Messy mix of weather continues as school bus cancellations span Simcoe County
A messy mix of rain, ice and snow has caused a number of school bus cancellations in parts of Simcoe County Thursday morning.
-
Clearview Township house fire an act of arson: OPP
A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson following a house fire in Clearview Township last week.
-
Georgina declares Significant Weather Event
The Town of Georgina has declared a Significant Weather Event.
Northern Ontario
-
CMHA Sudbury returns Sudbury trucker convoy's donation
Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin said in a news release it is returning a donation made this week by "a local partisan group that conflicts with agency mission, vision and values," calling it a mistake.
-
Icy road conditions across northeastern Ontario
The rain and subsequent ice in the northeast overnight has created some treacherous road conditions Thursday, cancelling school buses and resulting in a snowplow sliding into a ditch.
-
Ottawa
-
-
-
Ottawa police board chair ousted in dramatic city council meeting
Council voted to replace the chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board during an emotional council meeting that saw Mayor Jim Watson face angry criticism from councillors.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospitals keeping mandatory vaccination for staff, some for visitors
Vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and other public settings in Ontario may soon be lifting, but mandates for staff and even visitors in some hospitals will likely be in place much longer.
-
Ontario lifts more capacity limits on businesses, gatherings Thursday
Capacity limits are lifting in more Ontario settings as the province continues to roll back pandemic restrictions in light of improving COVID-19 indicators.
-
Snow crews ready to respond as rain transitions to ice pellets in GTA
City crews are currently monitoring an active weather event that will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow to the city over the next 24 hours.
Montreal
-
Another protest against COVID-19 health measures to descend on Quebec City
Another demonstration is planned for this weekend in Quebec City to denounce COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Montreal-area teen charged with second-degree murder following stabbing death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Alleged drunk driver arrested in Quebec City after hitting two cars and a house
A young driver who police say was driving in an advanced state of intoxication lost control of his vehicle on Thursday night in Quebec City and hit two cars and a house before flipping his car.
Atlantic
-
-
'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
-
Search suspended for sunken Spanish fishing vessel off coast of Newfoundland
After a 36-hour search of the frigid North Atlantic waters, the Joint and Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Canadian Armed Forces have suspended their search for the missing crew members who were onboard the sunken Spanish fishing vessel.
Winnipeg
-
Building under construction on fire in Brandon
Emergency crews in Brandon are responding to a fire Thursday morning.
-
New development on Pembina Highway honours the neighbourhood's past
A new infill housing development is going up along Pembina Highway, taking the neighbourhood into the future while making sure to honour its past.
-
Calgary
-
Calgary homeowner 'shocked' by utility bill of more than $1,200
While there are multiple reasons for rising home energy bills, some Albertans say there are many other increasing expenses that are straining and 'shocking' households.
-
Alberta border arrests speak to larger Canadian concern: federal safety minister
Canada's safety minister says a group with allegedly violent motives that was arrested at a border blockade in southern Alberta speaks to broader concerns.
-
Any bunny want a rabbit? Calgary Humane Society hosts adoption event
The Calgary Humane Society is looking for new homes for a bunch of bunnies as part of its rabbit adoption event.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and a little under 900 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, windy, wet, snowy, cooling... we're getting it ALL
Buckle up and get ready for some meteorological mood swings.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Beijing Olympics
Canada added to its Olympic medal haul once again, earning a silver and gold on day 13 of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
No vaccine passport means B.C. school events capped at 50% for spectators: minister
British Columbia's education minister says capacity at school-based events will be capped at 50 per cent for spectators to provide some physical distancing because proof of vaccination will not be required.
-
'Incredibly concerning': B.C. senior scammed out of thousands in fake investment scheme
A B.C. senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars recently after falling for a fake investment scheme, Mounties say.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit in B.C. seeks to have sex-work records permanently deleted
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in British Columbia wants the court to order criminal records related to sex work removed from police information systems nine years after Canada's highest court threw out the laws.