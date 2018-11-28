

CTV Kitchener





For decades residents in Kitchener and Waterloo have been donating their spruce trees to their cities to be used as Christmas trees.

Early Tuesday morning Siegfred and Alma Jenssen watched their 30 foot tall spruce tree in the front of their Kitchener property get cut down.

Later in the day, it was brought to Kitchener City Hall to be displayed for the holidays.

“We wanted to get rid of the tree because it is too big so we thought why not send it to city hall so it can be marked,” says Alma.

Kim Nihls, a supervisor of the project has been doing so for 19 years.

“The general public looks forward to it. We get a lot of positive responses,” Nihls says.

According to him there are certain criteria each tree must meet before it is selected.

“Trees that are around 30 feet in height, a nice full shape, accessibility, no overhead wires,” he lists.

There is also a tree in Waterloo Town Square that was donated by a resident as well.

Both trees will be decorated at a later date.