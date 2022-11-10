'Ghost gun', firearm parts and 3D printers seized in Woodstock bust
Two people are facing numerous charges after OPP found prohibited devices used to manufacture “ghost guns” at a Woodstock address.
“Ghost guns” have no serial numbers and are untraceable. They can be purchased online and assembled at home.
Provincial police said the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted and seized prohibited devices during routine courier inspections in October.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at an address in Woodstock.
OPP said they seized several prohibited devices used to manufacture “ghost guns,” including three 3D printers. They added that one of the machines was in the process of printing parts needed to manufacture “ghost guns” at the time of the bust.
Officers also found a fully assembled and loaded “ghost gun,” two 3D printed frames, as well as suspected morphine pills, suspected cocaine, stolen property and cash.
Suspected morphine pills found at a Woodstock residence in Nov. 2022. (Courtesy: OPP)
James Hansen, 33, is facing a total of 16 charges including smuggling of prohibited goods into Canada, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, importing and trafficking of a prohibited firearm, weapon, device or ammunition.
Melissa White, 36, has been charged with 11 offences. They include: possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and trafficking of a prohibited firearm, weapon, device or ammunition.
