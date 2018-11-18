

CTV Kitchener





Santa Claus made stops in both Kitchener and Cambridge on Saturday for the annual Santa Claus parade.

Thousands of people attended despite the cold weather.

According the spectators the holiday cheer was loud and clear and the parades were a great way to kick off the holiday season.

“We’ve been doing it as a family for years so I thought why not carry on the tradition,” says Teigan McCartney a parade goer.

Both parades were full of festive floats, drumming and dancing and lasted about an hour and a half.

With reporting by Leighanne Evans