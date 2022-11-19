'Gets us in the spirit': Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus Parade returns to full form

A magical tradition returned to full form on Saturday.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus Parade rolled down Weber Street with hundreds on the side watching the dozens of floats go by.

"Awesome to have one back," said one attendee. "It gets us in the spirit for Christmas."

It marked the first time in two years the parade was back on the road. In 2020 and 2021, the Lions Club of Kitchener hosted reverse parades where spectators watched displays go by from their vehicles.

Organizers say around 80 community groups registered to take part in the 2022 event.

"There's something about this time of year where everyone gets to think about the winter time and coming together as family," said Erhard Kruger of the Lions Club. "That's a part of the things that really makes it special."

The Knights of Columbus and Waterloo Fire Department also collected gifts for the Christmas Toy Drive alongside the parade.

Around 1,500 pounds of food, enough to provide over 1,100 meals, was collected for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region as well.

"We are community-minded people," said Kruger. "We really believe in how communities should be able to pull together."