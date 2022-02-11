'Gets really frustrating': Lack of snow clearing causing issues for people with mobility issues
Snowy sidewalks in Waterloo Region have made things challenging for residents with mobility issues this winter.
According to KW AccessAbility Executive Director Edward Faruzel, the heavy snowfalls this year have been challenging for anyone in a wheelchair, as blocked sidewalks not only makes it harder to get around, but can keep someone from getting things done.
“That’s been rough, because then it’s not just for a day or two, but it could be three or four or five or six days before the snow gets removed,” Faruzel said. “It gets really frustrating when you’re trying to go pick up you’re groceries or go to a doctor’s appointment and you can’t get to the bus stop because somebody didn’t shovel their sidewalk.”
Faruzel said transit drivers do a good job picking up anyone who is near a bus stop.
Kerri Rubicini, owner of KW Moms Club, said new parents also face issues with blocked sidewalks.
“They just can’t go for walks because their strollers can’t make it through. It’s hard to navigate,” Rubicini said.
According to Rubicini, snow can also make it hard to see if there is ice on the sidewalk.
“If you’re bringing your child outside there’s obviously safety issues that can come about with black ice,” Rubicini said.
The City of Waterloo requires walkways to be clear within 24 hours of the end of the last snowfall. If that is not done, the city will clear the sidewalk and bill the owner later. Tickets are issued to repeat offenders.
“Same process as if you receive a speeding ticket, you have the option to pay the ticket or to challenge the ticket though a court process,” Grant Curlew, the manager of licensing and standards for the City of Waterloo, said.
Curlew said bylaw officers are sure to wait the 24 hours before they begin responding to any complaints, while also trying to be proactive and look for any major issues.
“I’d say about 75 per cent is complaint driven and then about 25 per cent of our work is proactive,” Curlew said.
Although just one ticket has been issued in Waterloo this season, Curlew says the city has done over 100 cleanups so far.
“We’ve actually received about 2,000 calls for service since December 1,” Curlew said.
According to the City of Kitchener, during the most recent snow event, 50 properties had sidewalks that needed to be cleared.
“Notices were left for the occupants at each of these properties as a reminder,” the city said in an email.
Curlew says with another snowfall hitting the region, residents should also try to help out any neighbours in order to keep the walkways clear.
