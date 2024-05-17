Get Grilling: Making the most of your backyard barbecue this summer
Get Grilling has returned!
From barbecue tips and ticks, to sizzling summer favourites.
Will Aiello hosts this weekly cooking segment, airing every Friday on CTV News at Five.
You can also watch the Get Grilling series in the viewer at the top of this page.
- Episode 1: Muffuletta sandwiches with Emily Richards
BREAKING Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s has linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs beating singer Cassie in hotel hallway in 2016
Security video aired by CNN appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.
Scottie Scheffler isn't the first pro golfer to be arrested during a tournament
Scottie Scheffler's arrest hours before his second-round tee time at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, will go down as one of the most shocking in professional golf history. It certainly wasn't the first, though.
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta border: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
Anglers reel in 3.5-metre-long tiger shark off coast of Florida: 'She found my bait'
A group of fishers said it took roughly 20 minutes to reel in this 3.5-metre-long tiger shark off the coast of Florida.
Canadian convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer sentenced to 30 years
The man convicted of attempting to kidnap then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.
NEW What a wildfire survivor says she regrets not grabbing before leaving home
Carol Christian had 15 minutes to evacuate her home during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. She ended up losing the house and everything inside. Now, she wants to share the lessons she learned.
World No. 1 golfer charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer in what he called a 'chaotic situation' before being released in time to start his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
Assault suspect in custody, police believe there may be additional victims
A London man is facing multiple charges after allegedly obtaining sexual services and assaulting a woman earlier this year in a south end hotel room. Police believe there could be additional victims, and have released a photo and name of the accused.
-
London mother sentenced in stabbing death of former Helix guitarist
A London, Ont. mother of five was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for her part in the stabbing death of Daniel Fawcett, the ex-guitarist for the rock band Helix.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj is leaving his position in Windsor and heading to London.
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj is leaving his position in Windsor and heading to London.
-
IN PICTURES: K9 officer training in progress
New trainees are hard at with the Windsor Police Service Canine Unit this week.
-
Man arrested for drug trafficking after $45,000 bust
Chatham-Kent police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking after police seized $45,000 in drugs.
Season kicks off at historic Trent-Severn Waterway
The Trent-Severn Waterway has opened for the season.
-
Stolen vehicle from Hamilton recovered in Muskoka after collision: OPP
Two people face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle that was involved in a collision in Muskoka.
-
Construction on Barrie road extension in south end ahead of schedule
Work to extend Bryne Drive in Barrie's south end is ahead of schedule.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Stumbling impaired driver in the Sault was on wrong side of the road, crashed into a house
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police received reports this week of an extremely intoxicated person getting into a vehicle.
Business owners cast doubts on their future in Ottawa's ByWard Market, Rideau Street, poll shows
More than half of business owners in Ottawa's ByWard Market and on Rideau Street say they are not planning to extend their leases or are uncertain about their future in the popular tourist area.
-
Air Canada boosting service out of Ottawa
Air Canada is boosting service out of the Ottawa International Airport with up to 30 additional weekly flights for the winter season, and increasing service to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and adding more capacity on flights to Vancouver.
-
4 Quebec residents facing charges related to vehicle thefts in Ottawa using tow truck
The Ottawa Police Service says four people from Quebec are facing charges related to auto thefts involving a tow truck in Centertown.
BREAKING
BREAKING Longtime Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died, her office says
Jaye Robinson – a four-term city councillor who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for almost 14 years and also served for a time as chair of the TTC – has died.
-
Ford asks Trudeau to put pause on new safe supply sites and review existing ones
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking that the federal government put the brakes on any approvals for new safe supply sites for drug users in Ontario and conduct a review of existing sites.
-
Ontario sees first measles death in decades of tracking after young child dies
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
Palliative care isn't just for the dying: Demystifying what it means to get help
Palliative care, which is offered when someone is diagnosed with a serious illness, often gets confused with hospice care, which is comfort without curative intent.
-
Quebec woman awarded $460K after attack by three dogs; owner and municipality liable
A woman in Quebec’s Eastern Townships has been awarded nearly $460,000 in damages after she was attacked five years ago by a trio of dogs.
-
Guilty on all charges: Colin Tweedie convicted in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl
A judge has found Colin Tweedie guilty on three counts in connection to the death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest on a Cape Breton road on July 11, 2019.
-
4 teens charged in death of 16-year-old Halifax student plead not guilty
The four teenagers facing charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach pleaded not guilty in a Halifax courtroom on Friday.
-
Parents of teen seen in video of altercation in Fredericton calling for better education, kindness
The parents of one of the teens seen in a video that’s been widely circulated in Fredericton and beyond are calling for change.
UPDATED
UPDATED Hospital research centre evacuated as Winnipeg police bomb unit removes 'volatile substance'
The Winnipeg police bomb unit removed a 'volatile substance' from a Winnipeg hospital research centre Friday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.
-
Southwestern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watch
Less than a day after a thunderstorm rolled through Manitoba, bringing hail, heavy winds, and a tornado warning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) say a severe thunderstorm is possible on Friday.
-
Cleanup, damage assessment underway after Winnipeg thunderstorm and hail
Winnipeggers were left surveying the damage and cleaning up after a thunderstorm rolled through the city Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING
-
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
-
Rain helpful, but not enough to make major impact on fire near Fort McMurray: officials
Officials will provide an update on the 20,000-hectare fire burning southwest of Fort McMurray on Friday.
-
BREAKING
-
Edmonton police chief to discuss U of A encampment response Friday afternoon
The Edmonton Police Service is set to speak publicly about its response during the teardown of a protest camp at the University of Alberta.
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
B.C. optometrist warns against trending eye colour change procedure
A medical procedure that can permanently change a person's eye colour may be trending on social media, but a B.C. optometrist is warning about the significant risks associated.