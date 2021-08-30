German tourist arrested for public masturbation: Guelph police

Guelph -

A man visiting from Germany was arrested in Guelph, and charged with committing an indecent act.

Police were called to a hotel in the city’s south side around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

A male witness told authorities he was supervising children in a hallway, when he saw a man in one of the rooms with the door propped open. The witness says the man was openly masturbating while looking at him.

The supervisor was able to move the children away from the room, but did not know if any of the children had seen the man.

Officers later located the suspect in the hotel room, where he provided German identification.

The 33-year-old man was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

He was released in bail court on Sunday and ordered to appear in Guelph court by video on Tuesday.