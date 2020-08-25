KITCHENER -- Some local German clubs are faced with difficult decisions as Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest moves online this year.

Capacity will be limited and the keg will be tapped through a virtual party.

The region's German clubs want to celebrate on a smaller scale, but there's concern from clubs about moving forward past this year's Oktoberfest.

Some clubs say Oktoberfest balances their budgets for the year, so many have to decide whether they will open their doors or stay closed for the event.

"We're not doing a festival as we typically know it, but we still want to share with them the Oktoberfest experience," said Glenn Herold, president of the Schwaben Club.

The Schwaben Club will offer indoor events capped at 50 people, with room for 100 people on the patio. Guests will be encouraged to sing and celebrate at their tables and only cheers with their bubble to limit contact.

The Alpine Club has decided to stay closed and will instead offer other options.

"We are planning to advertise on social media and on our website to inform potential patrons or people to pick up food and a drive-thru or a pick up," president Ditmar Biselli said.

Hubertushaus won't participate at all this year.

"Since we're not an open full-time club, we don't have the staff here to put that together," president Janet Kunsch said.

The scaled-back celebration will have a significant financial impact on the clubs, but the ones that have chosen to stay closed say their existing members should be able to sustain them through to 2021. They're hoping Oktoberfest will be back to full form once the pandemic ends.