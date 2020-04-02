Georgetown man killed in ATV crash in Erin: OPP
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 7:11AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:57AM EDT
(Photo/OPP West Region)
KITCHENER -- A 45-year-old Georgetown man was fatally injured in an ATV crash in Erin on Wednesday evening.
Police say emergency crews were called to Eighth Line, south of Wellington Road 124, just before 6 p.m.
According to an OPP statement issued on Thursday morning, two ATVs were travelling northbound when one of the riders lost control, driving into a ditch and hitting a number of trees.
Police say the victim, Joseph David Corey Iocco, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers closed the road between Sideroad 5 and Wellington Road 124 for an investigation for most of Wednesday night.
OPP tweeted that the road reopened at about midnight.
