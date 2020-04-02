KITCHENER -- A 45-year-old Georgetown man was fatally injured in an ATV crash in Erin on Wednesday evening.

Police say emergency crews were called to Eighth Line, south of Wellington Road 124, just before 6 p.m.

According to an OPP statement issued on Thursday morning, two ATVs were travelling northbound when one of the riders lost control, driving into a ditch and hitting a number of trees.

Police say the victim, Joseph David Corey Iocco, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erin man killed in ATV collision on Eighth Line @TownofErin. Road closed for investigation. ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/ERfXCfSA6x — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 2, 2020

Officers closed the road between Sideroad 5 and Wellington Road 124 for an investigation for most of Wednesday night.

OPP tweeted that the road reopened at about midnight.