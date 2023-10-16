GED test to end next spring

Kitchener

    The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.

    The GED test allows adults who have not finished secondary school to earn an Ontario High School Equivalency Certificate signed by the Minister of Education.

    Canadians have until the end of January to register to write the GED and must schedule their test dates before the end of March.

    “After this date, Canadians will no longer be able to schedule a test date for the current version of the GED, based on a decision by Pearson Vue GED Testing Service (GEDTS) to no longer provide the testing service in Canada,” said the province in an email.

    The provider of Ontario’s GED test is TVO Independent Learning Centre (TVO ILC).

    The province said it is priority to ensure that adults in Ontario have access to education opportunities “which empower them to develop and demonstrate the skills and knowledge that can help advance their lives and reach their potential.”

    On the GED website, it said adult learners can still access Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) through school boards to get their high school diploma.

    The province describes PLAR as formal evaluation and credit-granting process whereby mature students may obtain credits for prior learning.

    The province told CTV News, the ministry is working with other Canadian jurisdictions and TVO regarding possible future opportunities.

