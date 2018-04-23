

CTV Kitchener





Officials at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener say an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness has come to an end.

The outbreak, which was declared last Wednesday, ended on Monday.

It affected six hospital staff members and two patients – one fewer patient than hospital officials had initially believed – in the third-floor inpatient cardiology unit.

Hospital officials say gastrointestinal illnesses are circulating in the community, and visitors to the hospital should stay away if they are sick.