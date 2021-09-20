Gasoline poured down storm drain, fire blows off steel lid: Kitchener Fire

KITCHENER -

Kitchener fire officials say an investigation is underway into a gasoline fire that happened underneath a street.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Brentwood Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Gasoline was reportedly poured down a storm drain and lit on fire, which caused a steel lid to be blown off.

Firefighters were on scene for an hour and a half ventilating the drain and getting the vapour out.

Kitchener Fire says the delinquent act was deliberate and that police are investigating.