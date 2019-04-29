Featured
Gas station robbed in Kitchener
A person wanted in connection to a gas station robbery. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 1:40PM EDT
Regional police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in Kitchener was robbed.
It happened in the area of Kingswood Drive and Block Line Road on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m.
Police say a man entered the gas station and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount and fled the area on foot.
The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s. He was wearing a grey hoody and dark pants.
No physical injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.
Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.