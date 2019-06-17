

CTV Kitchener





Gas prices rose last week but are down compared to their average, a gas report shows.

The report from GasBuddy.com says prices rose 1.2 cents per litre in the past week to an average of about $1.15 per litre.

Nationally, the average fell almost two cents to $1.17 per litre.

The local number is more than 14 cents lower than the same day a year ago and almost 10 cents lower than last month’s gas prices.

“Fears of escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China curbing oil demand overwhelmed a traditional catalyst for petroleum as markets all but discounted another attack on oil shipments in the Middle East,” says Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst.

He says that the average price across the country could drop to about $1.15 per litre, a savings of over 16 cents compared to this time in 2018.

Gas prices have been a key issue in the federal election, especially as they relate to the federal carbon tax.

The Ontario government has planned to implement anti-carbon tax stickers and enforce their display at gas stations by the end of the summer.