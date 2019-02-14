

CTV Kitchener





While drivers have been enjoying gas prices lower than usual for the past few weeks, all good things must come to an end.

Dan McTeague, the senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, says prices will likely climb about seven cents per litre overnight on Thursday.

He says industry observers expect oil and gas prices to continue to rise into the spring. They blame the increase on refineries deeply discounting gasoline by about $0.06/litre since January.

McTeague says that trade volatility between the United States and China and the federal carbon tax means drivers can expect a volatile year.

Experts also anticipate gas prices to climb much higher next year.

Drivers headed out to the pumps in Waterloo Region to take advantage of the prices before they rose.