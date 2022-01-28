Gas prices in K-W top 150-cent mark

It was a nasty shock for some drivers filling up Friday

Gas prices have been on a steady climb for weeks, but an overnight two cent jump pushed some stations in Kitchener-Waterloo above 150 cents per litre Friday.

"It's getting harder and harder to afford to have a vehicle these days," said one motorist refueling near the corner of Weber and Union in Waterloo. "I'll probably have to get rid of my vehicle soon or later."

This chart from Gas Buddy indicates the price of gas in Kitchener-Waterloo is at a 10-year high. (Gasbuddy.com)

In the Greater Toronto Area, prices were expected to hit 151.9 cents per litre Friday, surpassing the 150-cent mark for the time, according to Dan McTeague of the website gaswizard.ca.

Another increase – and a new price record – is expected Saturday.

With files from CTV Toronto