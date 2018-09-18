

CTV Kitchener





A gas analyst said that prices would fall at midnight.

Dan McTeague with gasbuddy.com estimated prices could fall by $0.05 per litre.

The possible drop is due to winter blend gasoline, which is cheaper than summer blends.

Prices would hit their lowest level since the middle of March if the drop came into effect.

Premier Ford promised lower gas prices by $0.10 per litre in his campaign, slashing the carbon tax in an effort to bring prices down.

Should his promise follow through, that would bring gas prices even lower.