KITCHENER -- Several roads in downtown Kitchener were closed due to a gas line break on Thursday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

In a tweet around 9:40 a.m., officials said there were closures at Queen and Duke Streets, Weber and Queen Streets, Duke and Scott Streets, Weber and Scott Streets, King and Frederick Streets, and Weber and Frederick Streets.

They said gas lines had been turned off in the area.

Pedestrians and drivers were asked to avoid the area as a safety precaution.