

CTV Kitchener





Parts of a north Brantford neighbourhood were evacuated Friday morning due to a gas leak.

The leak was discovered around 8:20 a.m. on Banbury Road near Brantwood Park Road.

According to Union Gas, a natural gas line was hit by construction crews performing excavation work as part of a road project.

People were being asked to stay away from the area until the situation was resolved, which officials expected to happen at some point Friday afternoon.