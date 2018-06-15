Featured
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Brantford
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 10:30AM EDT
Parts of a north Brantford neighbourhood were evacuated Friday morning due to a gas leak.
The leak was discovered around 8:20 a.m. on Banbury Road near Brantwood Park Road.
According to Union Gas, a natural gas line was hit by construction crews performing excavation work as part of a road project.
People were being asked to stay away from the area until the situation was resolved, which officials expected to happen at some point Friday afternoon.