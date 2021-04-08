Advertisement
Gas leak in Rockwood forces homes to be evacuated
Published Thursday, April 8, 2021 7:27AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Around two dozen homes were evacuated in Rockwood due to a gas leak.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Pick Road and Taylor Avenue.
Police say the homes were evacuated after a natural gas line was hit by construction crews.
“When our officers and fire department arrived we found a backhoe had caught a four-inch natural gas line,” said Const. Kirk MacDonald of the OPP. “No damage to homes and no injuries.”
Enbridge Gas was on scene into the night making repairs.
